Clement’s 3 TDs lead Northwestern St. past McNeese, 24-20

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 5:06 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Zachary Clement threw three touchdown passes and Northwestern State knocked off McNeese, 24-20 to close out it season with two wins in its final three games Saturday.

Deonta McMahon got the Cowboys on the board first with a 39-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter, but Clement put the Demonds on top with a seven-yard toss to Kendrick Price and a 56-yard strike to Jay Griffin IV.

McMahon pulled McNeese within three to start the third quarter, capping an eight-play, 66-yard drive with a 10-yard run to make it 17-14, but Clement hit Price for a second touchdown to start the fourth quarter to make it 24-14.

Clement was 15 of 24 for 176 yards and Curtis Williams carried 11 times for 98 to lead Northwestern State (3-8, 3-5 Southland).

McMahon had 17 carries for 111 yards to lead the Cowboys (4-7, 3-5).

