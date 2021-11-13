CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Bethune-Cookman breezes past Grambling 31-14

Bethune-Cookman breezes past Grambling 31-14

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Sophomore Jimmie Robinson III rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns and Bethune-Cookman breezed to a 31-14 victory over Grambling in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Robinson had a 3-yard TD run with 4:34 left in the first quarter and a 2-yard scoring run with 17 seconds left in the quarter for a 14-0 lead. Dylan Moghaddam’s 32-yard field goal stretched the Wildcats (2-8, 2-5) lead to 17-0 midway through the second quarter. John-Paul Pierce got the Tigers (3-7, 2-5) on the scoreboard with 14-yard TD toss to Dorrell James, but Robinson scored on a 2-yard run with 17 seconds left before halftime for a 24-7 advantage.

Pierce hooked up with Tony Forrest Jr. for a 17-yard score early in the fourth quarter to get Grambling within 10 points, but LaDerrien Wilson capped the scoring for Bethune-Cookman with 5:46 left with a 30-yard TD run.

Pierce completed 12 of 28 passes for 102 yards with two interceptions for Grambling. The Tigers managed just 186 yards of offense.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up