Top-ranked Sam Houston rolls on with 16th straight win

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 7:02 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid threw a pair of touchdown passes, Ramon Jefferson ran for two more scores and FCS top-ranked Sam Houston rolled past Jacksonville State 42-7 on Saturday for the Bearkats’ 16th straight victory.

Zerrick Cooper ran in from 6 yards out midway through the first quarter for the game’s first points. But that would be it for the Gamecocks (3-4, 1-1 ASUN-WAC Challenge), who trailed 21-7 at halftime after Jefferson ran for a 33-yard TD on the first play after a JSU punt. Noah Smith finished an 87-yard drive with 2-yard run and Schmid ran in from 3 yards on the third play after an interception.

The Bearkats (6-0, 4-0) broke the game open with touchdowns on three straight drives with Schmid’s scoring passes to Ife Adeyi and Jequez Ezzard and Jefferson’s second touchdown, a 4-yarder.

Schmid was 17-of-30 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Jefferson had 110 yards rushing on 14 carries and Adeyi and Ezzard combined for 172 yards receiving.

Cooper was 15-of-33 passing for 169 yards and an interception for the Gamecocks, ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll.

