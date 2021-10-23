Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Radke kicks 5 FGs, James Madison top Delaware 22-10

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 6:17 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked a school record five field goals to back a sturdy defense and James Madison smothered Delaware 22-10 on Saturday.

Ratke had kicks of 30, 37 and 47 yards but the Dukes trailed 10-9 at the half. Ryan Coe had a 51-yard field goal for the Blue Hens and Zach Gwynn found James Collins for a 26-yard touchdown.

Ratke booted another 47-yarder, which is his career long, on the initial drive of the second half and Cole Johnson scored on a 36-yard run, the longest of his career, late in the third quarter. Radke’s last field goal was 42 yards and was the 90th of his career.

James Madison (6-1, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll, held the Blue Hens (3-4, 2-3), ranked 23rd, to 109 yards of total offense, 25 in the second half. Delaware turned the ball over three times and James Madison had the ball for 11 more minutes, getting off 28 more plays.

