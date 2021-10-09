Perry, Brown roll past Colgate for first win, 31-10

PROVIDENCE. R.I. (AP) — EJ Perry ran for one touchdown and threw for two more, passing for 351 yards. and…

PROVIDENCE. R.I. (AP) — EJ Perry ran for one touchdown and threw for two more, passing for 351 yards. and Brown walloped Colgate 31-10 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Perry completed 27 of 37 passes, including a 2-yard touchdown toss to offensive lineman Brooks Jones, as the 290-pounder lined up as an eligible receiver for the Bears (1-3). The catch and the touchdown were both firsts for Jones.

Perry also connected with Graham Walker from the 30 for a touchdown and scored himself on a keeper from the 1.

Shane Prevot scored Brown’s first touchdown, returning a fumble 74 yards. It was Prevot’s first career fumble recovery and touchdown.

Colgate’s backup quarterback Michael Brescia scored from the 7 for the Raiders (2-4) sole touchdown with under five minutes to play. Starter Harry Kirk completed 14 of 25 passes for 132 yards.

