Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Norfolk State stuffs NCCAA-level…

Norfolk State stuffs NCCAA-level Virginia Lynchburg

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 5:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead Norfolk State’s 42-14 victory over NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.

The Spartans (4-2) struck quickly, scoring 28 points in the first quarter on drives of 1, 3, 2, and 3 plays. Carter threw 42 yards to J. Smith for the first touchdown then ran 26 yards for the next. Kevin Johnson and Cameryn Brunt added short touchdown runs.

The Dragons’ first score came when Norfolk State’s Tremayne Talbert fumbled a punt and Keenan Smith recovered for the touchdown.

After Carter hit Talbert for a 21-yard TD pass, Lynchburg (0-7) scored its other touchdown, a 20-yard pass from Darrius Sample to Cinsere Clark as Norfolk State led 35-14 at halftime.

The Spartans had 400 yards total offense and allowed only 184 yards and 10 first downs.

Carter was 15 of 23 passing for 222 yards and ran for 52 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up