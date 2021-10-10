Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
McBride, Texas State beat South Alabama 33-31 in 4OT

The Associated Press

October 10, 2021, 1:44 AM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) —

Brady McBride scored on the first possession of the fourth overtime and Texas State held on to beat South Alabama 33-31 on Saturday night.

Eric Sutton, a graduate transfer from SMU, deflected a pass from South Alabama’s Jake Bentley in the end zone on the final play.

South Alabama (3-2, 0-2 Sun Belt) led by 14 points before Marcell Barbee made a toe-tap catch as he fell out of the side of the end zone to make it 24-17 with 7:17 left in regulation. Then, on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Jahmyl Jeter waited patiently for a blocker and then powered over the goal line with 17 seconds left to force overtime.

Jalen Tolbert scored on a 12-yard catch-and-run on the first possession of OT to give the Jaguars a 31-24 lead, but Brock Sturges answered with a short TD run for Texas State (2-3, 1-0) to force a second overtime, which — along with the third — was scoreless.

