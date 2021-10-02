Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Leary throws 2 TDs,…

Leary throws 2 TDs, No. 23 NC State holds off Louisiana Tech

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns and No. 23 North Carolina State held off Louisiana Tech 34-27 on Saturday night.

Louisiana Tech picked up five first downs on its last possession, reaching the N.C. State 22-yard line before Jakeen Harris’ interception in the end zone on the game’s final play.

That allowed N.C. State to build on an upset of Clemson from a week earlier and improve to 4-1 for the second year in a row.

Leary was 22 for 36 for 251 yards. Running backs Ricky Person (90 yards) and Zonovan Knight (85) each ran for a touchdown.

Louisiana Tech quarterback Austin Kendall finished 25 for 40 for 328 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Person’s tackle-dodging, 24-yard touchdown run in the third quarter helped N.C. State break open a tight game.

Kendall’s 23-yard strike to Bub Means with 12:10 left allowed the Bulldogs (2-3) to pull within 27-20.

N.C. State followed with a six-play, 72-yard drive that concluded with Knight’s 4-yard scoring run.

Kendall struck again when Griffin Herbert plowed into the end zone to complete a 14-yard pass play as Louisiana Tech made it 34-27 with 4:43 to play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs’ first two losses of the season came by a combined three points and they were in another close defeat this time. Louisiana Tech is 4-48 all-time against Top 25 opponents.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack are 4-0 in home games this year, but the last two victory have come down to needing a defensive stop on the final play. Last week, it was a double-overtime upset of Clemson.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

N.C. State is likely to hold steady, especially until it wins a road game and it will have two such assignments later this month.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech: Oct. 16 at UTEP

N.C. State: Oct. 16 at Boston College

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up