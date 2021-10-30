Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Late TD lifts Missouri…

Late TD lifts Missouri State over North Dakota 32-28

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Smith with 15 seconds remaining and Missouri State rallied to beat North Dakota 32-28 on Saturday.

Von Young forced a fumble that was recovered by Eric Johnson at the Missouri State 24. From there, the Bears (5-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) drove 76 yards in 1:24, scoring on third down after two runs netted nothing. A 39-yard Shelley-to-Naveon Mitchell pass was the key play on the winning drive.

Otis Weah’s 11-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter gave the Fighting Hawks (3-5, 1-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 28-17 lead. The Bears, ranked No. 20 in the FCS coaches poll, cut their deficit to three points after recovering another North Dakota fumble that led to a 63-yard drive capped by Shelley’s 12-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion with 4:33 left.

Shelley was 29 of 42 for 349 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception. The transfer from Utah State went over 2,000 yards passing this season. He also tied the Bears’ single-season record with his eight consecutive 200-yard passing games.

Tyrone Scott had a career-high 147 yards receiving and a touchdown on 10 catches, setting a Bears record with his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season. Tobias Little added a career-high 111 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

Weah rushed for 156 yards with three touchdowns on 21 carries for the Fighting Hawks.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up