Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Houston overcomes weather and…

Houston overcomes weather and ECU in 31-24 win

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 1:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Alton McCaskill ran 25-yards for a touchdown in overtime and Houston’s defense forced a turnover in the extra session and the Cougars beat East Carolina 31-24 late Saturday.

The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m. Central, was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning. At 3:20 p.m., it was delayed after a brief start and didn’t resume until five hours later. It ended close to midnight in Houston.

It finally ended when JoVanni Stewart recovered Ryan Jones’ fumble which was initiated on a tackle by Donavan Mutin after Jones took a short pass from Holton Ahlers.

Down 24-10, Ahlers ran it in from the 1 with 6:59 left in regulation before the Cougars (6-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) turned it over on their first play from scrimmage on the following drive.

Inheriting a short field, Ahlers threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Audie Omotosho with 5:43 left to force overtime. Ahlers threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns for ECU (3-4, 1-2).

Clayton Tune threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Houston.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up