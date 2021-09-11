9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Home » College Football » Williams leads Central Connecticut…

Williams leads Central Connecticut past Wagner in NEC opener

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 7:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Romelo Williams threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Central Connecticut opened Northeast Conference play with a 21-19 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

Wagner (0-2, 0-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Naiem Simmons’ 5-yard TD run in the first quarter and Austin Hosier’s 18-yard field with 6 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Blue Devils (1-1, 1-0) didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final play of the first half when Williams hit Jiovany Pierre with a 6-yard scoring strike to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Hosier stretched the Seahawks’ lead to 13-7 with a 38-yard field goal at the 9:23 mark of the third quarter. Williams answered on the ensuing possession, capping a five-play, 70-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run and a 14-13 lead. Williams stretched the Blue Devils’ lead to 21-13 with 11:01 left in the game, needing just four plays to go 70 yards, culminating with a 34-yard scoring strike to Everett Wormley.

Jaalon Frazier pulled Wagner within 21-19 with 5:34 left to play on an 18-yard TD pass to Jayvin Little, but the two-point try failed. Hosier missed a 43-yard go-ahead field goal try for the Seahawks with 1:11 remaining.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up