Sanders’ 3 TDs, late defensive stand lift Jackson St. to win

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 7:15 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for three touchdowns and Jackson State held on downs inside its own 10-yard line in the final minute to hold off Division II Delta State 24-17 on Saturday.

A 24-yard punt return by Robbie Evans set up Delta State at the 25-yard line with less than three minutes remaining, trailing 24-17. The Statesmen (2-2) converted on fourth down, then after a holding penalty and a short completion Patrick Shegog threw to Dohnte Meyers for 14 yards to the 7-yard line. Shegog then threw incomplete on third and fourth downs.

Sanders completed 25 of 36 passes for 251 yards. Two of his touchdowns went to Keith Corbin III, who caught eight passes for 113 yards.

Jackson State (3-1) led 17-0 at halftime but had to hold on in the end after Shegog’s 35-yard TD pass to Meyers and Deion Dampier’s 64-yard touchdown run helped close the gap.

