Russell throws for 4 TDs, Saint Francis top Wagner 39-24

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 3:55 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Jyron Russell threw for four touchdowns and Saint Francis made two big plays in the closing minute to defeat Wagner 39-24 in a Northeast Conference opener on Saturday.

Russell’s fourth touchdown pass, a 13-yarder to Judah Tomb allowed the Red Flash (1-2) to expand it’s lead to 32-24 with 4:23 to play.

When the Red Flash got the ball back and were forced to punt, Jordan Slaiby put a 56-yarder on the Wagner 1 with 54 seconds remaining. On second down, Raymond Crittenden had a short pick-six.

Touchdowns on consecutive offensive snaps in the third quarter put Saint Francis up for good. Russell connected with Josh McGrigg for a 46-yard score and then found Kahtero Summers for 34 yards.

Summers also had a 13-yard scoring reception early in the second half to cut the Wagner lead to 14-13.

The Seahawks (0-3) quickly answered with an 82-yard touchdown on a slant pass from Jaalon Frazier to Randy Fizer. Frazier also had a 39-yard scoring pass to Todd Simmons and a 5-yard touchdown run in the first half.

