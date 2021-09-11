9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Rodrigues throws for 4 scores, runs for 5th in UC Davis rout

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 9:19 PM

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Rodrigues passed for 322 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, Trent Thompkins scored twice, and UC Davis routed San Diego 53-7 on Saturday.

Rodrigues, who completed 22 of 37 passes, connected with McCallan Castles for two touchdowns and Jared Harrell and C.J. Hutton also caught scoring passes. After an initial three-and-out the Aggies scored touchdowns on their next three possessions for a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter. They went for two points after all three touchdowns, converting the first two tries.

Rodrigues threw his four TD passes and added his touchdown run to help the Aggies (2-0) build a 36-0 lead in the third quarter.

San Diego’s Terrence Smith scored on a short run before UC Davis closed out the scoring with a short TD run by Thompkins, a 36-yard field goal by Isaiah Gomez and Thompkins’ 85-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Thompkins’ return tied the second-longest punt return in school history.

Mason Randall and Judd Erickson combined for 214 yards passing for the Toreros (0-2).

