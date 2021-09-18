Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » McCaskill, Ogbogu help Houston…

McCaskill, Ogbogu help Houston rout Grambling 45-0

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 10:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Alton McCaskill ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns as Houston rolled to a 45-0 victory over Grambling on Saturday night.

McCaskill ran 16 times and scored on 17- and 34-yard runs for Houston (2-1). Ike Ogbogu completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Nathaniel Dell, who finished with eight catches for 134 yards.

Marcus Jones scored on a 48-yard punt return for the Cougars. Ta’Zhawn Henry also had a touchdown run.

Grambling (1-2) was held to 102 yards of offense and was 0 of 14 on third-down conversions. Darqueze Brutton and CJ Russell each ran for 18 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up