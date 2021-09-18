Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Incarnate Word wins see-saw…

Incarnate Word wins see-saw contest 42-34 over Texas St.

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns and Incarnate Word beat Texas State 42-34 on Saturday.

In a game featuring seven lead changes, Ward threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Darion Chafin with 7:07 left to play for a 35-31 lead and Incarnate Word led the rest of the way.

The Cardinals (2-1) used a seven-play, 30-yard drive that lasted 2:19. Incarnate Word’s defense set the table for a short field recovering a Texas State fumble on the Bobcats’ (1-2) prior drive.

Robert Ferrel amassed 132 receiving yards on 10 receptions with two touchdowns, and Taylor Grimes caught 11 passes for 113 yards and a score for Incarnate Word.

Brady McBride threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns both going to Marcel Barbee for Texas State. Jahmyl Jeter ran for two touchdowns for the Bobcats.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up