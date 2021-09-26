Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Hardison leads 2nd half comeback, UTEP tops New Mexico 20-13

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 12:44 AM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw for 293 yards and a touchdown as Texas-El Paso erased a 13-3 first-half deficit by shutting out New Mexico in the second half to earn a 20-13 victory on Saturday night.

Deion Hankins scored from four-yards out to start the second half and cut the Lobos’ lead to 13-10 and Hardison connected with Jacob Cowing on a 55-yard touchdown pass to take the lead, 17-13 with 9:27 left in the third quarter. Gavin Baechle kicked a 44-yard field goal with 2:56 left to set the final margin.

The Miners (3-1) held New Mexico (2-2) to just 288 yards of total offense, including 123 yards on 35 carries. Terry Wilson was 16 of 38 for 160 yards and was picked off once.

Cowing had seven catches for 174 yards and Justin Garrett caught four more for 105.

