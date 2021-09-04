Grizzlies roar: Montana shocks No. 20 Washington 13-7

SEATTLE (AP) — Montana became the first FCS team to upset a ranked FBS team in five years, shocking No.…

SEATTLE (AP) — Montana became the first FCS team to upset a ranked FBS team in five years, shocking No. 20 Washington 13-7 on Saturday night.

Montana quarterback Cam Humphrey scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, and the Grizzlies added a short field goal with 2:54 left to take a six-point lead.

Needing a touchdown to avoid the stunning upset, Washington’s Dylan Morris was incomplete on fourth-and-2 with 1:33 left giving the ball back to the Grizzlies.

Montana was able to run only 21 seconds, and Kevin Macias’ 50-yard field goal attempt was well short. Given one more chance, Washington reached the Montana 43, but Morris’ pass was intercepted by Montana’s Marcus Welnel with 31 seconds left and those in maroon and silver started a wild celebration.

Montana is the first FCS team to beat a ranked FBS team since North Dakota State won at No. 13 Iowa 23-21 early in the 2016 season, and the fifth time it has happened since Appalachian State’s famous upset of No. 5 Michigan in 2007.

It was Montana’s second victory over Washington, the last coming in 1920.

A regular powerhouse from the FCS division, the Grizzlies frustrated Washington all night into one of the most embarrassing losses in program history. Washington had received scares in the past by FCS programs — most notably a couple of times by Eastern Washington.

But the Grizzlies were stout defensively and opportunistic enough on offense to pull off one of the biggest wins in school history.

