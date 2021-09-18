Goodson runs for 153 yards, 3 TDs in No. 5 Iowa’s victory

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa beat Kent State 30-7 on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) have won nine straight games. They have won 14th consecutive nonconference games, the second-longest current streak in the nation.

Goodson had a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Iowa a 9-0 lead, then added a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

Iowa’s offense, which averaged 238 yards per game coming in, had 440 yards.

The Hawkeyes’ defense, which had forced seven turnovers in the first two games, got a first-quarter safety when Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum was sacked in the end zone after a bad snap.

The Hawkeyes forced a turnover in the third quarter, when Kent State had first-and-goal at the 1. Running back Bryan Bradford had the ball knocked away by Jestin Jacobs, and cornerback Riley Moss recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback. Goodson’s second touchdown came on the ensuing possession.

Kent State (1-2) came into the game averaging 360 rushing yards, second-best in the nation, but was held to just 80 yards. Crum was 16-of-23 passing for 185 yards and was sacked seven times.

Iowa has held opponents to 24 points or under in 25 consecutive games, the longest current streak among Power 5 schools.

LONG DRIVE

Iowa had a 20-play, 95-yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half that took 8 minutes, 38 seconds. Spencer Petras threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta with 19 seconds remaining in the half.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Hawkeyes finally showed they could move the ball on offense, although Petras still struggled with some throws. He finished 25 of 36 passing for 209 yards. Kent State stayed with Iowa until the third-quarter fumble that changed the momentum.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes, at their highest spot in the rankings since November 29, 2015, should stay there this week.

UP NEXT

Kent State: At Maryland next Saturday.

Iowa: Host Colorado State next Saturday.

