Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +105
Arizona -115 at PITTSBURGH -105
at N.Y. METS -112 San Francisco -104
at MIAMI -110 Washington -106
at MILWAUKEE -181 Cincinnati +157
L.A. Dodgers -135 at SAN DIEGO +118
American League
at HOUSTON -213 Kansas City +180
L.A. Angels -160 at BALTIMORE +140
at TORONTO -124 Chicago White Sox +107
at BOSTON -181 Minnesota +157
at CLEVELAND -165 Texas +150
Interleague
at ST. LOUIS -152 Detroit +134
at PHILADELPHIA -130 Tampa Bay +110
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Nebraska 7 (55) at ILLINOIS
at FRESNO ST. 27½ 27½ (62½) UConn
at UCLA 17½ 17½ (68½) Hawaii
UTEP 9 (54½) at NEW MEXICO ST.
at SAN JOSE ST. 20½ 21½ (56) S. Utah
NFL Preseason
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Indianapolis 4 (32½) at DETROIT
at N.Y. JETS 4 4 (33½) Philadelphia
at CAROLINA 1 (36) Pittsburgh
at Kansas City 4 4 (38½) Minnesota
Saturday
at BUFFALO 7 8 (35) Green Bay
Baltimore 4 (32½) at WASHINGTON
Chicago (36) at TENNESSEE
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (35) Arizona
Tampa Bay 4 4 (36½) at HOUSTON
at DENVER 7 (33½) L.A. Rams
at SEATTLE 1 6 (34½) L.A. Chargers
Sunday
Jacksonville +1½ 3 (36½) at DALLAS
at SAN FRANCISCO (35½) Las Vegas
Miami 2 (35½) at CINCINNATI
New England 3 3 (34½) at N.Y. GIANTS
Cleveland 7 (36) at ATLANTA

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

