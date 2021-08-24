|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-122
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+105
|Arizona
|-115
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-105
|at N.Y. METS
|-112
|San
|Francisco
|-104
|at MIAMI
|-110
|Washington
|-106
|at MILWAUKEE
|-181
|Cincinnati
|+157
|L.A. Dodgers
|-135
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+118
|American League
|at HOUSTON
|-213
|Kansas
|City
|+180
|L.A. Angels
|-160
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+140
|at TORONTO
|-124
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+107
|at BOSTON
|-181
|Minnesota
|+157
|at CLEVELAND
|-165
|Texas
|+150
|Interleague
|at ST. LOUIS
|-152
|Detroit
|+134
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|Tampa
|Bay
|+110
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Nebraska
|7½
|7
|(55)
|at
|ILLINOIS
|at FRESNO ST.
|27½
|27½
|(62½)
|UConn
|at UCLA
|17½
|17½
|(68½)
|Hawaii
|UTEP
|9½
|9
|(54½)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST.
|at SAN JOSE ST.
|20½
|21½
|(56)
|S.
|Utah
|NFL Preseason
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Indianapolis
|4
|3½
|(32½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at N.Y. JETS
|4
|4
|(33½)
|Philadelphia
|at CAROLINA
|1
|2½
|(36)
|Pittsburgh
|at Kansas City
|4
|4
|(38½)
|Minnesota
|Saturday
|at BUFFALO
|7
|8
|(35)
|Green
|Bay
|Baltimore
|3½
|4
|(32½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Chicago
|1½
|2½
|(36)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|3½
|(35)
|Arizona
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|(36½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at DENVER
|7
|8½
|(33½)
|L.A.
|Rams
|at SEATTLE
|1
|6
|(34½)
|L.A.
|Chargers
|Sunday
|Jacksonville
|+1½
|3
|(36½)
|at
|DALLAS
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|1½
|3½
|(35½)
|Las
|Vegas
|Miami
|2½
|2
|(35½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|New England
|3
|3
|(34½)
|at
|N.Y.
|GIANTS
|Cleveland
|7
|5½
|(36)
|at
|ATLANTA
