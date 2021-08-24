MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +105 Arizona -115 at PITTSBURGH -105 at…

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +105 Arizona -115 at PITTSBURGH -105 at N.Y. METS -112 San Francisco -104 at MIAMI -110 Washington -106 at MILWAUKEE -181 Cincinnati +157 L.A. Dodgers -135 at SAN DIEGO +118 American League at HOUSTON -213 Kansas City +180 L.A. Angels -160 at BALTIMORE +140 at TORONTO -124 Chicago White Sox +107 at BOSTON -181 Minnesota +157 at CLEVELAND -165 Texas +150 Interleague at ST. LOUIS -152 Detroit +134 at PHILADELPHIA -130 Tampa Bay +110 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Nebraska 7½ 7 (55) at ILLINOIS at FRESNO ST. 27½ 27½ (62½) UConn at UCLA 17½ 17½ (68½) Hawaii UTEP 9½ 9 (54½) at NEW MEXICO ST. at SAN JOSE ST. 20½ 21½ (56) S. Utah NFL Preseason Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Indianapolis 4 3½ (32½) at DETROIT at N.Y. JETS 4 4 (33½) Philadelphia at CAROLINA 1 2½ (36) Pittsburgh at Kansas City 4 4 (38½) Minnesota Saturday at BUFFALO 7 8 (35) Green Bay Baltimore 3½ 4 (32½) at WASHINGTON Chicago 1½ 2½ (36) at TENNESSEE at NEW ORLEANS 3 3½ (35) Arizona Tampa Bay 4 4 (36½) at HOUSTON at DENVER 7 8½ (33½) L.A. Rams at SEATTLE 1 6 (34½) L.A. Chargers Sunday Jacksonville +1½ 3 (36½) at DALLAS at SAN FRANCISCO 1½ 3½ (35½) Las Vegas Miami 2½ 2 (35½) at CINCINNATI New England 3 3 (34½) at N.Y. GIANTS Cleveland 7 5½ (36) at ATLANTA

