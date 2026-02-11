Norwegian biathlete regrets tearful TV confession overshadowing teammate’s Olympic gold medal

ANTERSELVA, Italy (AP) — A day after a stunning confession on live television that he had cheated on his girlfriend,…

ANTERSELVA, Italy (AP) — A day after a stunning confession on live television that he had cheated on his girlfriend, Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid on Wednesday said he regrets going public with his private life at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

In an interview with Norwegian network NRK after winning bronze in the men’s 20-kilometer individual race on Tuesday, Laegreid revealed on camera that he had been unfaithful “to the love of my life” in an apparent attempt to win her back.

However, his tearful confession didn’t go down well with critics who said it took the focus away from teammate Johan-Olav Botn who shot clean to win the gold medal in the event.

“I deeply regret sharing this personal story on what was a day of celebration for Norwegian biathlon,” Laegreid said in a statement issued by the Norwegian team on Wednesday.

“I am not quite myself these days, and not thinking clearly,” he said. “My apologies go to Johan-Olav, who deserved all the attention after winning gold. They also go to my ex-girlfriend, who unwillingly ended up in the media spotlight. I hope she is doing well. I cannot undo this, but I will now put it behind me and focus on the Olympics. I will not answer any further questions about this.”

Norwegian newspaper VG said it had been in contact with Laegreid’s ex-girlfriend who appeared unmoved by his remorseful comments on live TV.

“It’s hard to forgive (him). Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world,” VG quoted her as saying. “I didn’t choose to be put in this position, and it’s painful to have to endure it. We’ve been in contact, and he’s aware of my feelings about this.”

The newspaper didn’t name her, saying she wasn’t looking for the attention and wanted to remain anonymous.

The post-race interview with Laegreid took an unexpected turn when he switched the subject from biathlon to his personal life.

“Six months ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful, sweetest person. And three months ago I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her,” Laegreid said, fighting back tears. He later said he wanted to tell the world in the hopes she would see what she means to him.

Critics said his timing was poor, stealing the spotlight from Botn, who was overcome by emotion after his victory and paid tribute to his friend and teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken who died in December.

“Both the time and place are completely wrong,” Norwegian biathlon great Johannes Thingnes Boe, told NRK about Laegreid’s confession.

Retired German biathlete Erik Lesser, who now works as an expert commentator, said he would rather see the conversation at the Games focus on biathlon.

“Let’s concentrate back on the sport,” he told The Associated Press at the biathlon venue in Anterselva. “I can understand what he wants to have happen with his girlfriend. But I just want to think about sport, want to see sport, want to talk about sport.”

