CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » College Football » No. 12 Wisconsin dismisses…

No. 12 Wisconsin dismisses freshman RB Crawford from team

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has dismissed freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the dismissal Tuesday and said freshman running back Antwan Roberts had been suspended.

School officials didn’t specify the reasons for the disciplinary measures and said they would have no additional comment on the matter.

Crawford and Roberts both signed with Wisconsin in December as consensus three-star recruits. Crawford is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Roberts is from Nashville, Tennessee.

The 12th-ranked Badgers open their season Saturday by hosting No. 19 Penn State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

FASC has opportunity to bring supply chain efforts under its umbrella

DHS S&T looks to boost tech transfer by fostering new startup companies

Would a joint environment with the private sector improve federal cybersecurity?

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up