2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » College Football » AP source: Missouri hiring…

AP source: Missouri hiring Reed-Francois from UNLV as AD

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Missouri is hiring UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois to be its next AD.

A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the school is expected to make the move official soon. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an announcement was being finalized.

Reed-Francois, who has been AD at UNLV since 2017, will replace Jim Sterk, who stepped down two weeks ago.

She will become the second woman hired as an athletic director in the Southeastern Conference and the first at one of the league’s 13 public schools. Candice Storey Lee was named AD at Vanderbilt, the SEC’s lone private school, last year.

Reed-Francois previously worked at Virginia Tech, where she oversaw day-to-day operations of the football program and at Tennessee, where she was the first woman to be the lead administrator of an SEC men’s basketball program.

During her time at UNLV, the school opened a $35 million football complex and negotiated a deal to for the Rebels’ football program to play its home games at Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former rower at UCLA has also worked at Cincinnati, Fresno State, San Jose State and California.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up