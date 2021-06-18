CORONAVIRUS: Vaccine rates among DC teens | DC is open rally | Will vaccine boosters be necessary? | Area vaccination numbers
Howard University faces Hampton in inaugural ‘Truth and Service Classic’ at Audi Field

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

June 18, 2021, 10:00 AM

Howard University's football team will be making an annual trip to Audi Field for the Truth and Service Classic, with its first game being hosted on Sept. 18.

Courtesy D.C. United

Courtesy Howard University

A historic college football rivalry is coming to D.C.’s Audi Field when Howard University and Hampton University meet for the 96th time on Sept. 18.

It will be the first time that a college football game has been played at the home of D.C. United and it will be the inaugural game of the Truth and Service Classic.

Howard will be the home team for the annual event with future opponents set to be named at the beginning of each collegiate football season.

“When we opened Audi Field in 2018, it was always our vision to create a year-round destination that plays host to premier sporting events and a diverse collection of entertainment,” said Jason Levien, Co-Chairman and CEO of D.C. United.

“We’re excited to welcome the most notable HBCU football game in our nation’s history to Audi Field and are eager to further our relationship with an institution that is part of our city’s fabric alongside our great partner, Events DC.”

The matchup between the Bisons of Howard and the Pirates of Hampton in the Truth and Service Classic will rekindle one of the most intense rivalries in college football.

The school’s first met in football in 1908 and their games are also referred to as “The Battle of the Real HU.”

“It will be tremendous thrill, for me personally and for the entire Howard University community, to see our football team play at Audi Field in the Truth and Service Classic,” said Wayne A.I. Frederick, president of Howard University.

“In the aftermath of multiple sports seasons that were adjusted or canceled due to the pandemic, it is exciting to have sporting events to look forward to once again.”

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C., and in won 2008 Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

