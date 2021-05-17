Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium will play host to two of college football’s most storied programs in November of 2022.

2022 Navy-Notre Dame game to be played at M&T Bank Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Per a press release from Navy Athletics, the Naval Academy will play Notre Dame on Nov. 12 in the Baltimore Raven’s home stadium. The game will be broadcast nationally on either ABC or ESPN.

“Every time we come to Baltimore the Navy football family has an extraordinary experience in one of the finest facilities in all of sports,” said Chet Gladchuk, Navy’s athletic director. “Our dealings with the Ravens have grown over the years to the point of a much appreciated and constructive professional relationship.”

The November 2022 meeting between the Midshipmen and Fighting Irish will be the 95th meeting between the two squads and the 23rd time the game has been hosted in Baltimore. Last time at M&T Bank, Notre Dame got the better of Navy with a 27-21 victory in 2008. The two teams will play each other on Nov. 6 of this year as well—a home game for the Irish in South Bend, Indiana. Navy will travel about 30 miles north from their home base of Annapolis to take on Notre Dame in Baltimore in 2022.

Coached by Ken Niumatalolo, Navy finished seventh in the American Athletic Conference in 2020 with an overall record of 3-7 and ended the season on a five-game losing streak.