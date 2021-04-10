CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Nettles with 5 TDs, leads Alabama State over MVSU 42-17

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 7:16 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Nettles threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, leading Alabama State to a 42-17 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Alabama State (3-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has won 11 straight against Mississippi Valley State (1-3, 1-3).

Nettles completed 20 of 34 passes for 305 yards and added 66 yards rushing on seven carries.

Nettles’ 59-yard touchdown pass to Wallace Corker gave the Hornets the lead for good, 14-10, with 14:32 remaining in the second quarter. Nettles added a 15-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hixon late in the third quarter, and he ran for a 14-yard score and threw a 14-yard TD pass to Jahod Booker in the fourth.

Jalani Eason was 16-of-28 passing for 135 yards and had 20 carries for 121 yards for the Delta Devils. He had a 24-yard touchdown run and threw a 7-touchdown pass to Malik Myers.

