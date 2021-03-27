CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lamar starts fast, holds off Northwestern State 31-23

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 8:06 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Lamar raced out to an early lead and held on, defeating Northwestern State 31-23 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (2-3, 2-3 Southland Conference) built a 28-0 lead before allowing Northwestern State (0-4, 0-4) onto the scoreboard for a 28-7 advantage at the break, and then held on as the Demons outscored them 19-3 after halftime.

Jalen Dummett passed for 94 yards and a touchdown, and also carried 13 times for 84 yards and another TD for Lamar. Chaz Ward gained 68 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.

Kaleb Fletcher threw three interceptions in Northwestern State’s first four drives and was replaced by Bryce Rivers, who passed for 136 yards and a touchdown. Scooter Adams rolled up 212 yards on 18 carries and scored a pair of TDs — a 63-yarder for the Demons first score of the game and a 25-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Adams is the first Northwestern State player to gain more than 200 yards in a game since De’Mard Llorens in 2016, also against Lamar.

With two touchdowns and two two-point conversion passes in the fourth quarter, Northwestern State came within eight points with 1:18 left. The Demons onside kick bounced high and went out of bounds, allowing Lamar to kneel and run out the clock.

The game, originally scheduled for Feb. 20, was delayed by an ice storm that disrupted travel throughout the region.

