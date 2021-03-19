CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » College Football » Charleston Southern says WR…

Charleston Southern says WR Joe Bradshaw has died at 19

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 2:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston Southern announced that freshman receiver Joe Bradshaw died Thursday night. He was 19 years old.

The school did not give a cause of death but did say Bradshaw died away from campus and that authorities are “still gathering information surrounding the circumstances of his death.”

Bradshaw was a walk-on receiver from St. Augustine, Florida who was recovering from off-season wrist surgery. He didn’t play in the Buccaneers’ spring season opener against Kennesaw State last week.

Charleston Southern coach Autry Denson called Bradshaw an “exceptional young man” who was committed to his football family.

Denson, in the school statement, added that after his surgery, Bradshaw was seen in the parking lot looking to take part in a football meeting he was excused from.

“I could go on and on about Joe,” Denson said. “But what is most important is that we remember him for who he was.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

Air Force trying to diversify its largely white, male pilot corps with new strategy

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

Employees give federal HR services low marks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up