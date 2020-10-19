The Associated Press

Friday No. 14 Wisconsin (0-0) vs. Illinois, 8 p.m. BTN Saturday No. 1 Clemson (5-0) vs. Syracuse, Noon ACC No.…

Listen now to WTOP News

Friday

No. 14 Wisconsin (0-0) vs. Illinois, 8 p.m. BTN

Saturday

No. 1 Clemson (5-0) vs. Syracuse, Noon ACC

No. 2 Alabama (4-0) at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. CBS

No. 3 Notre Dame (4-0) at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. ABC

No. 5 Ohio State (0-0) vs. Nebraska, Noon FOX

No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-0) vs. No. 17 Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. FOX

No. 8 Penn State (0-0) at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. FS1

No. 9 Cincinnati (3-0) at No. 16 SMU, 9 p.m. ESPN2

No. 11 Miami (4-1) vs. Virginia, 8 p.m. ACCN

No. 12 BYU (5-0) vs. Texas State, 10:15 p.m. ESPN

No. 14 North Carolina (3-1) vs. No. 23 NC State, Noon ESPN

No. 18 Michigan (0-0) at No. 21 Minnesota, 7;30 p.m. ABC

No. 19 Virginia Tech (3-1) at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. ESPN3

No. 20 Kansas State (3-1) vs. Kansas, Noon FS1

No. 22 Marshall (4-0) vs. Florida Atlantic, 2:30 p.m.

No. 25 Coastal Carolina (4-0) vs. Georgia Southern, Noon ESPNU

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.