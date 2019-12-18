Home » NCAA Football » Rakim Jarrett flips commitment…

Rakim Jarrett flips commitment from LSU, stays home at Maryland

Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP

December 18, 2019, 2:26 PM

FILE — Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett. (File photo courtesy of St. John’s College High School)

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley struck his first major recruiting coup Wednesday, as five-star wide receiver recruit Rakim Jarett flipped his commitment from Louisiana State University.

Jarrett, a St. John’s College High School standout and former WTOP Player of the Week winner, was rated as the No. 2 wide receiver recruit in the 2020 class by both ESPN and the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior was also The Washington Post All-Met football Offensive Player of the Year and the Washington, D.C. Gatorade Player of the year after catching 60 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns.

