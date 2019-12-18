Rakim Jarrett flips commitment from LSU, stays home at Maryland

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley struck his first major recruiting coup Wednesday, as five-star wide receiver recruit Rakim Jarett flipped his commitment from Louisiana State University.
Jarrett, a St. John’s College High School standout and former WTOP Player of the Week winner, was rated as the No. 2 wide receiver recruit in the 2020 class by both ESPN and the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The 6-foot, 190-pound senior was also The Washington Post All-Met football Offensive Player of the Year and the Washington, D.C. Gatorade Player of the year after catching 60 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns.
… and that’s how you break the internet. #FTT https://t.co/3ydG9Fh1TJ
— Michael Locksley (@CoachLocks) December 18, 2019
IT. IS. HOME. @RakimJarrett x #FTT pic.twitter.com/T9VlPD3L3D
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 18, 2019
Staying at the crib with it #Signed pic.twitter.com/j2BMSLbYtn
— Rak (@RakimJarrett) December 18, 2019
Huge @SJCGridiron pass downfield to Rakim Jarrett, carrying tacklers near the red zone #DMVGOTW pic.twitter.com/jflBSM83re
— Noah Frank (@NoahFrankWTOP) November 10, 2019
