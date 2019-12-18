Rakim Jarrett flips commitment from LSU, stays home at Maryland

On national signing day, Maryland flipped one of the top receivers in the country away from LSU: St. John's College High School's Rakim Jarrett.

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley struck his first major recruiting coup Wednesday, as five-star wide receiver recruit Rakim Jarett flipped his commitment from Louisiana State University.

Jarrett, a St. John’s College High School standout and former WTOP Player of the Week winner, was rated as the No. 2 wide receiver recruit in the 2020 class by both ESPN and the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior was also The Washington Post All-Met football Offensive Player of the Year and the Washington, D.C. Gatorade Player of the year after catching 60 passes for 950 yards and seven touchdowns.

Huge @SJCGridiron pass downfield to Rakim Jarrett, carrying tacklers near the red zone #DMVGOTW pic.twitter.com/jflBSM83re — Noah Frank (@NoahFrankWTOP) November 10, 2019

