Howard U. football coach Ron Prince on administrative leave

Howard University head football coach Ron Prince has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, amid allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation of players.

According to HBCU Digest, the school’s athletic director released a statement announcing the move, which is pending the outcome of an internal investigation into the charges.

In September, a player’s parent sent a letter to the school’s president and athletic director, along with the conference and the NCAA alleging Prince was “threatening, hostile, abusive and disrespectful” to the team’s players and coaches.

Howard is 1-8 this season and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. The Bison were blown out by Maryland, 79-0, in their season opener and have lost multiple players — most notably, standout quarterback Caylin Newton — to the NCAA transfer portal.

Aaron Kelton, the school’s director of football operations, will be the interim head coach.

