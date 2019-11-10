College Football Corner: Virginia and Virginia Tech capitalize on the crazy Coastal Division

The past six years have seen six different schools represent the Coastal in the ACC Championship Game. Here's where local college teams stand.

You just knew this was going to happen. On a Saturday where No. 1 LSU outscored No. 2 Alabama and No. 5 Penn State would fall at unbeaten Minnesota despite a fourth quarter rally, two schools in the Commonwealth have placed themselves on track for an epic Thanksgiving weekend showdown. Blame an ACC that divided its schools 15 years ago anticipating a much better showing from Miami. Blame programs that are in full or semi-rebuild. Blame a setup where three of your seven schools (Duke, UNC, UVa) value their standing more in basketball than football. In a world where most Power Five Conference divisions have one or two dominant programs (Alabama in the SEC West and Ohio State in the Big Ten East, for example), everybody wins in the ACC Coastal.

The past six years have seen six different schools represent the Coastal in the ACC Championship Game, and it only seemed comical to pump up Virginia (the lone holdout) as the natural successor this fall. Thankfully the softest Power Five Conference division with multiple schools in rebuild or revamp mode provides the Cavaliers with the perfect avenue to complete what would be one crazy seven-year run for the Coastal. But to do so they have to get past their nemesis — if you haven’t heard or read before, Virginia has not beaten Virginia Tech in football since the Hokies entered the ACC in 2004. The Hokies also once ruled the Coastal with an iron fist, taking the division five times over a seven-year span. Virginia Tech still has to play their way into position over the next two weeks, but I’m marking Nov. 29 on my calendar.

Maryland (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) was never in their game at No. 3 Ohio State; the Buckeyes would score on their first six possessions en route to a 73-14 rout that wasn’t as close as the score would suggest. Perfect time to go on a bye week; the team’s other week off came against a loss at Temple that set the season’s ceiling. This defeat established the floor. There is hope: the team closes with consecutive games against teams that are currently 4-5.

Terrapin Triumphs: Javon Leake continues to shine on special teams with a 70-yard kickoff return. Keandre Jones tallied eight tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble against his former teammates (the senior transfer played in 34 games with the Buckeyes before coming to College Park). The men’s basketball team bounced back from an early 12-point deficit to beat Rhode Island Saturday night, allowing those who made the flight the chance to see the Terps score 73 points in a different sport.

Terrapin Troubles: Seven sacks allowed by an offensive line that remains a work in progress but remains the key for future teams if they want to compete in the Big Ten East. The offense converted just two of 11 third downs while the defense let Ohio State move the chains on nine of 14 attempts.

Next: November 23 at home against 4-5 Nebraska.

Virginia (7-3, 5-2 ACC) moved within one victory of a first-ever Coastal Division crown, but as has been the case this fall it wasn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination. The 33-28 win over Georgia Tech saw the previously hapless Yellow Jackets lead for most of the first half before Bryce Perkins donned his Superman’s cape yet again and led the Cavaliers to victory. All that stands between UVa and the ACC Championship Game is Virginia Tech. How have they fared against the Hokies lately?

Cavalier Congrats: Bryce Perkins is my choice for ACC Player of the Year; once again the quarterback shines in the air (258 yards and a touchdown passing) while making plays on the ground (106 yards and a touchdown rushing). His top target Saturday was Terrell Jana, who made 9 catches for 108 yards. Joey Blount’s first quarter interception not only set up a short field for a game-tying TD, but it also stopped Tech’s early success (the visitors drove 75 yards on each of their first two possessions for scores).

Cavalier Concerns: The defense had some serious hiccups early, allowing Georgia Tech 21 first-half points (it could have been worse; GT missed a 30-yard field goal) after the Yellow Jackets entered the day last in the ACC in passing, total and scoring offense. One week after allowing a number of big plays to North Carolina, the D surrendered passes of 37, 38, and 59 yards. They also have a bye week coming up, meaning they’ve chosen to take extra time to prepare for the juggernaut that is Liberty.

Next: November 23 at home against the aforementioned 6-4 Liberty.

Virginia Tech (6-3, 3-2 ACC) honored longtime and soon to be retiring Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster Saturday before their game against Wake Forest, and his unit put its best 60-minute effort together in a 36-17 win over the Demon Deacons. The team that was teetering at 2-2 all of a sudden controls its path to the ACC Championship Game: three more wins and the Hokies take the Coastal Division.

Hokie Highlights: Hendon Hooker isn’t Bryce Perkins just yet, but give him time. The redshirt sophomore threw for 242 yards while rushing for 69 in his return from injury. Ja’Cquez recorded 11 tackles while the defense held Wake to season-lows in yards and points. Special Teams was just that: Brian Johnson converted all three field goal attempts, Oscar Bradburn averaged 51.2 yards per punt, and Tayvion Robinson delivered a 33-yard punt return.

Hokie Humblings: The offense had issues early and often, converting just three of 14 third downs while losing two of three fumbles. Seven penalties (two of which resulted in Demon Deacon first downs) for 55 yards didn’t hurt this week, but the Hokies have minimal room for error if they want to stay on the road to Charlotte and the ACC Championship Game.

Next: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on the road against 2-7 Georgia Tech.

