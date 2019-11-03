College Football Corner: Fall back … and fall further

College football's elite dealt with the switch back to standard time the only way they could. Here's where local college teams stand.

What time is it? Oh yes, we’re back from daylight saving time (not to be confused with “daylight savings,” which I’m told is incorrect) and return to “standard time” which for some reason takes up only 34.7% of the year. Why not call DST the “new standard?” I lived in Indiana when a large part of that state didn’t observe daylight saving, and while it was awesome not to change my clocks twice a year, it was kind of jarring for it to be bright at 5 a.m. in June, yet pitch black at 8:30 a.m. in December (I might be exaggerating slightly).

College football’s elite dealt with the switch back to standard time the only way they could: top ranked LSU, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 3 Ohio State didn’t play. I’m sure the respective coaches had their players in cocoons to get the body ready for the clock switch, although the Tigers and Crimson Tide are both preparing for their Nov. 9 showdown. The Buckeyes probably don’t need an extra week to prepare for Maryland.

Those falling back on the field this weekend include No. 6 Florida, who may be unbeaten in Gainesville yet are winless in Baton Rouge and Jacksonville, and No. 15 SMU who see their New Year’s Day bowl hopes take a major hit with their first loss of the season. But at least the Mustangs entered November unbeaten; No. 20 Appalachian State fell for the first time Oct. 31 and doesn’t get credit for reaching “Closing Month” unblemished.

Navy (7-1, 5-1 AAC) dominated UConn from the opening kickoff in their 56-10 rout of the Huskies. The win also gives the Mids a half-game lead in the AAC West over Memphis and SMU; their lone loss is to the Tigers while the Mustangs come to Annapolis later this month.

Midshipmen Medals: Malcolm Perry rushes for 108 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for 165 yards and a score. The running game would average eight yards per carry while gaining 408 on the evening. Kevin Brennan tallied 12 tackles to lead a defense that held UConn to 4-14 on third down.

Midshipmen Miscues: Head coach Ken Niumatalolo won’t be pleased with the four penalties, and Owen White averaged under 40 yards per punt. When you’re parsing penalties and punts, it’s been one heck of a week.

Next: Nov. 16 at 6-2 Notre Dame.

Maryland (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) in their first game after Halloween was haunted by big plays made by Michigan as well as missed opportunities of their own; the 38-7 loss was one of those games that felt closer than the actual score. Unfortunately, the result puts the Terps on the precipice of Bowl eligibility elimination.

Terrapin Triumphs: Javon Leake returned a kickoff back for a 97-yard touchdown. Josh Jackson in his first start back from injury remained healthy — no small feat concerning Maryland quarterbacks’ recent health history. Isaiah Davis notched nine tackles and the defense prevailed in eight of 15 third down situations.

Terrapin Troubles: Special teams they weren’t on a day where the Terps allowed the opening kickoff to be run back for a touchdown, missed a field goal and averaged less than 35 yards per punt while also allowing a first down on a fake punt. They left points on the table when their best two drives of the day died in the Michigan red zone; instead of converting key third downs Jackson threw an interception and took a sack that set up a long field goal (which was missed). Jackson was under pressure all afternoon, as Michigan sacked him four times.

Next: Saturday at noon on the road against No. 3 Ohio State.

Virginia Tech (5-3) led No. 16 Notre Dame into the final minute of play before the Fighting Irish put together an 18 play, 87-yard drive that ended with an Ian Book 7-yard touchdown run. Instead of beginning college football’s closing month with a signature victory, Tech gets 60 minutes of game tape illustrating their shortcomings.

Hokie Highlights: Freshman quarterback Quincy Patterson II ran for 77 yards while throwing a touchdown pass to Damon Hazelton, who caught five passes for 63 yards to lead the team in both categories. Divine Deablo intercepted a pass and returned a fumble 98 yards back for a touchdown while Dax Hollifield intercepted a pass and notched a sack. Brian Johnson made both of his field goal attempts while John Parker Romo averaged 44.2 yards per punt.

Hokie Humblings: Patterson the passer had issues, completing just nine of 28 throws while tossing a game-sealing interception. The offense converted just 4-16 third downs and began the day with four straight three and outs.

Next: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against 7-1 Wake Forest.

Virginia (6-3, 4-2 ACC) has had their season of possibilities turn into a season of surprises. The surprising losses at Miami and Louisville now have their counterpart, a 38-31 win at North Carolina. Now many of my U.Va. friends will admit they consider the original ACC member Tar Heels more of a rival than “new money” Virginia Tech, and for good reason: they’re 11-9 this century against UNC and have lost 15 straight to the Hokies.

Cavalier Congrats: Bryce Perkins once again puts this team on his back, throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns while running for 112 yards and two more scores. Yes, that’s all five touchdowns came from this kid’s arm and feet. Terrell Jana didn’t catch a touchdown pass, but did notch 13 receptions for 146 yards. Charles Snowden led the defense with eight tackles. The team committed just one penalty for 5 yards.

Cavalier Concerns: The defense was gashed for 539 yards and was burned by multiple big plays. Touchdown passes of 34, 42, 47 and 50 yards were allowed by a D that was supposed be the strength of this team. They also surrendered a nonscoring 57 yard strike. The lack of running support for Perkins didn’t cost them this week, but he did get sacked three times as well as take those hits for his 21 runs. He’s not indestructible.

Next: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against 2-6 Georgia Tech.

