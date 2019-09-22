College Football Corner: Big Blue morning

Once again, it looks as if Michigan ends the season having gone to as many Big Ten Championship Games as Rutgers and Maryland, says WTOP's Dave Preston in this week's college football corner.

This was supposed to be the season for Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh came to Ann Arbor in 2015 after the Wolverines had swung and missed with Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke. Unlike Bo Schembechler leading Michigan to a Rose Bowl in his first season on campus, this rebuild was going to take time. And Year 5 meant that every player in the program was one brought on campus by Harbaugh.

Not to mention that Urban Meyer’s no longer coaching at Ohio State.

The path to the playoff was there, and “was” may be the operative word.

Saturday’s 35-14 loss by the No. 11 Wolverines to No. 13 Wisconsin saw the Badgers take a 28-0 halftime lead and make Michigan look like Rutgers.

Saturday’s loss puts the 21 points allowed to Middle Tennessee and Army in a different context, and the turnover-prone offense (seven lost fumbles in three games) that can’t get out of its own way looks all the more suspect.

Michigan’s only dipped its toe into one tough schedule; three of their four October games are against ranked foes (including a non-conference tilt with Notre Dame) and November includes Michigan State and Ohio State, two schools that have had plenty of success against the Wolverines this decade — even after Harbaugh’s heralded arrival.

No. 21 Virginia (4-0) is off to its best start since 2004, but they certainly kept the Scott Stadium crowd on the edge of their seats as they trailed Old Dominion 17-7 at the half. But just like they won the second halves against Pitt and Florida State, the Cavaliers were not to be denied in their 28-17 triumph.

Seasons are not made in September, but as we’ve seen across the country they can definitely be ruined. While there are more than a few tough tests ahead, U.Va’s season of possibilities continues.

Cavalier Congrats : The legend of Bryce Perkins grows with another night where he led the team in rushing and scored a touchdown through the air and on the ground. The offense also enjoyed a turnover-free night. Charles Snowden notched 15 tackles with two sacks to pace a defense that handcuffed the Monarchs after halftime (66 total yards on 36 second half plays).

: The legend of Bryce Perkins grows with another night where he led the team in rushing and scored a touchdown through the air and on the ground. The offense also enjoyed a turnover-free night. Charles Snowden notched 15 tackles with two sacks to pace a defense that handcuffed the Monarchs after halftime (66 total yards on 36 second half plays). Cavalier Concerns: The offense had issues sustaining drives all evening, converting just one of 11 third downs. Blame a running game that gained just 87 yards on 27 carries after accounting for sacks. Special teams were not that special, as the Cavs had a field-goal attempt blocked while averaging 36 yards per punt. U.Va was also whistled seven times for 70 yards.

Next: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at No. 10 Notre Dame.

James Madison (3-1, No. 2 in FCS) was tested on the road at Chattanooga as the Moccasins put 14 points on the board in the first quarter. But the Dukes defense dominated the rest of the way in a 37-14 rout.

Duke Do’s : Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for a season-high 114 yards while Ben DiNucci completed 19 of 25 passes for 264 yards. Ethan Ratke connected on all three of his field goal attempts.

: Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for a season-high 114 yards while Ben DiNucci completed 19 of 25 passes for 264 yards. Ethan Ratke connected on all three of his field goal attempts. Duke Don’ts: A costly special teams fumble in the first quarter let Chattanooga pull even after trailing 14-0. The pass rush generated just one sack.

Next: Saturday at 2 p.m. at Elon.

Towson (3-1, 1-1 CAA) fell in overtime to Villanova (No. 18 in FCS), 52-45. Although the Tigers will take a tumble down the rankings (they were fifth entering the game against the Wildcats), the conference race has just begun.

Tiger Triumphs : Tom Flacco passed for 304 yards while rushing for 110 more, but Yeedee Thaenrat proved to be the money man in the red zone with three rushing touchdowns. Coby Tippett tallied 13 tackles to pace the defense.

: Tom Flacco passed for 304 yards while rushing for 110 more, but Yeedee Thaenrat proved to be the money man in the red zone with three rushing touchdowns. Coby Tippett tallied 13 tackles to pace the defense. Tiger Troubles: The defense allowed 295 yards rushing while allowing the Wildcats to convert on 12 of 19 third downs. Third down was an issue for the Towson offense as well, as they moved the chains on four of 13 tries.

Next: Saturday at (gulp) No. 9 Florida.

