WATCH: Fired-up Terps football coach leads team singalong

Michael Locksley is feeling the love.

Maryland’s new football coach is a D.C.-area native, and he is clearly happy to be back home and leading the Terps, for whom he used to be an assistant. (That was before he went to help coach some team in Alabama.)

Judge for yourself, as he leads the Terps in a classic singalong in the video below.

We are family, I got all my TERPS with me 🐢 #CampSZN pic.twitter.com/rRhDiUEJ2E — Michael Locksley (@CoachLocks) August 22, 2019

