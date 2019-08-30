2019 College Football Predictions

College football season is back and our crack WTOP sports staff is here to tell you what's going to happen this fall.

For individual breakdowns of local schools, check out Dave Preston’s previews of Maryland, Navy, Virginia/Virginia Tech, and our local FBS programs.

College football is back in earnest this weekend, and Thursday night brought a healthy slate of games around the country. But before play began, the WTOP sports crew was polled to see what they expected to happen this season on the gridiron. Here are our predictions for the upcoming season:

Who will start the most games at quarterback for Maryland this year?

Chris Cichon, sports anchor: Josh Jackson

Noah Frank, digital sports editor: Josh Jackson

Dave Preston, sports anchor: Josh Jackson

Rob Woodfork, sports anchor: Josh Jackson

How many passes per game will Navy throw this year?

CC: 10

NF: 13

DP: 15

RW: 10

Who will win the annual Virginia/Virginia Tech showdown?

CC: Virginia

NF: Virginia

DP: Virginia

RW: Virginia

Which local FCS school (Howard, Georgetown, JMU, Towson, Morgan State, William & Mary, Richmond, Hampton, Norfolk State, VMI) will win the most total games this year, regular season + playoffs combined?

CC: Towson

NF: JMU

DP: JMU

RW: JMU

What is the highest-ranked school in the opening AP Top 25 that will finish the season outside the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings?

CC: Auburn

NF: Syracuse

DP: Notre Dame

RW: Nebraska

What school that is not in the opening AP Top 25 will finish the highest in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings?

CC: Army

NF: Memphis

DP: Virginia

RW: Virginia Tech

Which Group of Five team will make a New Year’s Day bowl game?

CC: UCF

NF: Memphis

DP: UCF

RW: UCF

Which four teams will make this year’s College Football Playoff?

CC: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan

NF: Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Washington

DP: Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Georgia

RW: Clemson, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma

Who will win the national title?

CC: Clemson

NF: Clemson

DP: Alabama

RW: Clemson

