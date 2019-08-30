2019 College Football Predictions

For individual breakdowns of local schools, check out Dave Preston’s previews of Maryland, Navy, Virginia/Virginia Tech, and our local FBS programs.
College football is back in earnest this weekend, and Thursday night brought a healthy slate of games around the country. But before play began, the WTOP sports crew was polled to see what they expected to happen this season on the gridiron. Here are our predictions for the upcoming season:
Who will start the most games at quarterback for Maryland this year?
Chris Cichon, sports anchor: Josh Jackson
Noah Frank, digital sports editor: Josh Jackson
Dave Preston, sports anchor: Josh Jackson
Rob Woodfork, sports anchor: Josh Jackson
How many passes per game will Navy throw this year?
CC: 10
NF: 13
DP: 15
RW: 10
Who will win the annual Virginia/Virginia Tech showdown?
CC: Virginia
NF: Virginia
DP: Virginia
RW: Virginia
Which local FCS school (Howard, Georgetown, JMU, Towson, Morgan State, William & Mary, Richmond, Hampton, Norfolk State, VMI) will win the most total games this year, regular season + playoffs combined?
CC: Towson
NF: JMU
DP: JMU
RW: JMU
What is the highest-ranked school in the opening AP Top 25 that will finish the season outside the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings?
CC: Auburn
NF: Syracuse
DP: Notre Dame
RW: Nebraska
What school that is not in the opening AP Top 25 will finish the highest in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings?
CC: Army
NF: Memphis
DP: Virginia
RW: Virginia Tech
Which Group of Five team will make a New Year’s Day bowl game?
CC: UCF
NF: Memphis
DP: UCF
RW: UCF
Which four teams will make this year’s College Football Playoff?
CC: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan
NF: Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Washington
DP: Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Georgia
RW: Clemson, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma
Who will win the national title?
CC: Clemson
NF: Clemson
DP: Alabama
RW: Clemson
