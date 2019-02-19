Ex-VT quarterback Josh Jackson transferring to Maryland

Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson, who set Hokies freshman records by throwing for 20 touchdowns before being injured last fall, says he's transferring to the University of Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson, who set Hokies freshman records by throwing for 20 touchdowns before being injured last fall, says he’s transferring to the University of Maryland.

Jackson announced the news on Twitter with a post reading COMMITTED and #TerpNation.

Since Jackson is on track to graduate from Virginia Tech this spring, he will be eligible to play in 2019.

Jackson’s season as Hokies quarterback was sidelined last year after he was injured at the end of a 19-yard run during the second half of a Sept. 22 game against Old Dominion University.

Jackson had a broken left fibula and had to have surgery.

As a redshirt freshman the previous season, Jackson set freshman team records by throwing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Jackson is the second new quarterback to sign on with Maryland. Earlier this month, during National Signing Day, Maryland football coach Mike Locksley added 11 new members, including four-star Lance Legendre, a quarterback from New Orleans, who ended up signing with the Terps over Florida State.

“I feel real good about the team we have coming back … We feel like we hit home runs with the guys we signed,” Locksley said at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

