Reports: U. Md. athletic director on his way out

WASHINGTON — Kevin Anderson is reportedly on his way out as Maryland Athletic Director.

According to multiple reports, Anderson was put on administrative leave earlier this month after an apparent falling out with school President Wallace Loh.

BREAKING: Kevin Anderson is out as athletic director at Maryland, per sources. #Terps — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) October 14, 2017

However, on the Twitter site “UMD Right Now,” which is unverified but claims to be the “home for everything happening right now at the University of Maryland,” issued a statement denying that Anderson has been fired and reiterated his status as the Athletic Director.

University Statement: Kevin Anderson is UMD Athletic Director. Media reports to the contrary are false. — UMD Right Now (@UMDRightNow) October 14, 2017

Maryland says #Terps AD Kevin Anderson has not been fired. There's smoke here, but a few outlets jumped the gun. https://t.co/mjQipgDKPT pic.twitter.com/5n9UsS0UYP — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) October 14, 2017

The statement did not address whether or not he has been placed on administrative leave.

Anderson’s future was highly in doubt after several reports of his interest in other positions, mainly involving schools on the West Coast.

Anderson is originally from California’s Bay Area.

This is a developing story.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.