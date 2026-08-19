North Carolina and NC State are set to play a nonconference game in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference rivals North Carolina and N.C. State will meet in a nonconference men’s basketball…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference rivals North Carolina and N.C. State will meet in a nonconference men’s basketball game in Greensboro on Dec. 15.

The schools on Wednesday announced the scheduling of the neutral site Tobacco Road Classic several months after the ACC reduced its conference slate from 20 to 18 games. That, along with more teams as part of ACC expansion, has eliminated the guarantee of a home-and-home series.

Last season was the first time since 1919 that the Tar Heels and Wolfpack played just once. They were scheduled to only play in Chapel Hill this upcoming season in ACC play.

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