Former Iona player made permanently ineligible as part of NCAA point-shaving investigation

Former Iona basketball player Adam Njie Jr. has been made permanently ineligible for NCAA competition for agreeing to participate in…

Former Iona basketball player Adam Njie Jr. has been made permanently ineligible for NCAA competition for agreeing to participate in a point-shaving scheme, even though he said he never actually went through with it.

An NCAA Division I infractions committee panel released the agreement announcing Njie’s violations and punishment on Thursday. Hampton announced last month that it had signed Njie out of the transfer portal.

According to the NCAA, Njie confirmed that he told a bettor he would throw the first half of an Iona-Rice game on Dec. 1, 2024, but he said he didn’t actually do it.

The NCAA’s report on the matter said the bettor had placed three bets totaling $15,500 on Rice covering the first-half point spread against Iona.

Njie said that after being threatened with bodily harm, he told the bettor he would throw the first half of Iona’s next game — a Dec. 6, 2024, matchup with Sacred Heart — to make up for the bettor’s losses. Njie said he again didn’t go through with it.

Digital evidence confirmed Njie had shared information with the bettor before both games, according to the NCAA.

The act of sharing information with a bettor is prohibited and gets treated the same as point shaving by the NCAA, whether or not the player actually does throw the game.

Njie played for Iona and averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 assists during the 2024-25 season. Njie then transferred to Dayton, but he never played for the Flyers.

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