USA Today Men’s Top 25 Poll

Dropped out: No. 21 North Carolina (24-9); No. 22 Saint Mary’s (27-6). Others receiving votes: Utah State (29-7) 37; Saint…

Dropped out: No. 21 North Carolina (24-9); No. 22 Saint Mary’s (27-6).

Others receiving votes: Utah State (29-7) 37; Saint Louis (29-6) 30; North Carolina (24-9) 28; UCLA (24-12) 28; Saint Mary’s (27-6) 16; Miami (Ohio) (32-2) 9; Brigham Young (23-12) 8; High Point (31-5) 7; Villanova (24-9) 4; Central Florida (21-12) 3; Kentucky (22-14) 3; Virginia Commonwealth (28-8) 2.

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