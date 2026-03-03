Zeigler and Ball State earn 74-71 OT win over Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Armoni Zeigler scored 28 points, eight in the overtime, as Ball State knocked off Western Michigan…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Armoni Zeigler scored 28 points, eight in the overtime, as Ball State knocked off Western Michigan 74-71 on Tuesday night.

Justice Williams missed a 3-point attempt for Western Michigan to end it.

Zeigler added seven rebounds and eight assists for the Cardinals (11-19, 6-11 Mid-American Conference). Davion Hill added 17 points and three steals. Preston Copeland finished with 12 points.

Williams led the Broncos (10-20, 4-13) with 22 points and six rebounds. Western Michigan also got 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks from Jayden Brewer. Carson Vis finished with 11 points.

Hill led Ball State with 12 second-half points and Zeigler hit the game-tying layup with three seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Zeigler scored their eight overtime points while shooting 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

