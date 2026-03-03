Youngstown State Penguins take on the Wright State Raiders in Horizon Tournament

Wright State Raiders (10-21, 6-14 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (22-8, 15-5 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wright State Raiders (10-21, 6-14 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (22-8, 15-5 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Wright State in the Horizon Tournament.

The Penguins are 15-5 against Horizon opponents and 7-3 in non-conference play. Youngstown State is 7-5 against opponents over .500.

The Raiders’ record in Horizon play is 6-14. Wright State is eighth in the Horizon with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Chloe Chard Peloquin averaging 1.7.

Youngstown State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Youngstown State won 78-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Sarah Baker led Youngstown State with 25 points, and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy led Wright State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Santoro is shooting 36.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Penguins. Sophia Gregory is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Breezie Williams is averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Raiders. Magestro-Kennedy is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

