Youngstown State Penguins take on the Cleveland State Vikings in Horizon Tournament

Cleveland State Vikings (24-8, 14-7 Horizon) vs. Youngstown State Penguins (23-8, 16-5 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays in the Horizon Tournament against Cleveland State.

The Penguins are 16-5 against Horizon opponents and 7-3 in non-conference play. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Sophia Gregory paces the Penguins with 8.8 boards.

The Vikings are 14-7 in Horizon play. Cleveland State ranks third in the Horizon with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Izzi Zingaro averaging 7.3.

Youngstown State scores 68.0 points, 8.1 more per game than the 59.9 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 13.4 more points per game (71.2) than Youngstown State gives up to opponents (57.8).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Youngstown State won the last meeting 61-38 on Jan. 25. Danielle Cameron scored 17 to help lead Youngstown State to the win, and Jada Leonard scored 14 points for Cleveland State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 8.7 points. Gregory is averaging 14.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 steals and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Zingaro is scoring 17.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Vikings. Colbi Maples is averaging 18.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 9-1, averaging 70.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Vikings: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

