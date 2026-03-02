Xavier hosts Staton-McCray and Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (19-10, 9-9 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-15, 6-12 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (19-10, 9-9 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-15, 6-12 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Xavier after A.J. Staton-McCray scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 71-67 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Musketeers have gone 12-5 at home. Xavier allows 79.8 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Pirates are 9-9 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is the best team in the Big East giving up just 64.7 points per game while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Xavier makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Seton Hall’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (47.3%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Seton Hall won 86-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. TJ Simpkins led Seton Hall with 27 points, and Tre Carroll led Xavier with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adam Clark is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. Staton-McCray is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 79.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

