Xavier Edmonds has double-double in TCU’s win at No. 10 Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Xavier Edmonds had 20 points and 12 rebounds as TCU got another big win in its late push to get into the NCAA Tournament, winning 73-65 at No. 10 Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

Edmonds’ putback layup with 31 seconds left pushed the lead to 71-65 for Horned Frogs (20-10, 10-7 Big 12), who have won seven of their last eight games. It was their third win this season against a top-10 team, including a win over then-No. 5 Iowa State during this stretch.

Texas Tech (22-8, 12-5) had won three games in a row since losing standout post J.T. Toppin to a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee. The Red Raiders, who finish 14-2 at home, had moved up six spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, matching their season-opening ranking after going to the Elite Eight last season.

Micah Robinson scored 15 points for the Frogs, and Jayden Pierre had 14. David Punch, their leading scorer, was limited to six points while having foul issues, but still had 10 rebounds.

Donovan Atwell led Tech with 19 points and five 3-pointers, extending his single-season school record to 115. Jaylen Petty scored 17, while Christian Anderson had 11 points and nine assists.

NO. 5 FLORIDA 108, MISSISSIPPI STATE 74

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Condon scored 26 points, Xaivian Lee added 19 and Florida celebrated its first Southeastern Conference title since 2014 with a romp over Mississippi State.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey presented the Gators with the regular-season trophy before their home finale, and Florida formally secured the outright championship when Georgia closed out No. 16 Alabama earlier in the night.

Nonetheless, coach Todd Golden’s team wanted to finish the season “the right way” — with a 10th consecutive win.

This one looked a little shaky early but ended like the others — with the Gators pulling away in the second half. It felt over when senior Micah Handlogten scooped a ball heading out of bounds to Urban Klavzar for a corner 3-pointer that put Florida up 19 with a little more than 11 minutes remaining.

Golden won his 100th game at Florida (24-6, 15-2), becoming the fastest to reach the milestone in school history and breaking the previous mark set by Billy Donovan.

Rueben Chinyelu finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds for his 18th double-double of the season, breaking the school record set by Bob Smyth in 1976.

Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs (13-17, 5-12) with 21 points.

UCLA 72, NEBRASKA 52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trent Perry scored 20 points and UCLA led all the way in ending Nebraska’s three-game winning streak.

The Bruins (20-10, 12-7 Big Ten) notched 20 wins for the seventh time in 10 years and closed their home schedule with a 17-1 mark at Pauley Pavilion, where they also beat ranked Purdue and Illinois.

Sophomore Perry and junior Eric Dailey Jr. upstaged Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark on Senior Night.

Dailey finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Bilodeau, UCLA’s leading scorer at 17.9 points, was held to eight. Dent had four points and eight assists after averaging 15.7 points and 12.7 assists in his last three games. Clark had eight points while in foul trouble along with Dent.

The loss knocked the Cornhuskers (25-5, 14-5) out of a second-place tie with idle Michigan State in the Big Ten. They were led by Sam Hoiberg with 12 points. Rienk Mast and Cale Jacobsen had 11 points each.

NO. 11 ILLINOIS 80, OREGON 54

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Andrej Stojakovic had 21 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lead Illinois to a victory over Oregon.

David Mirkovic added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Keaton Wagler had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Illini (23-7, 14-5 Big Ten). They scored 40 bench points to Oregon’s 14.

Illinois is a win away from triple-bye and berth in the quarterfinals next week in the Big Ten Tournament. A Wisconsin loss in one of its two remaining conference games also would get the Illini into the quarterfinals.

Nate Bittle had 15 points and Kwame Evans Jr. scored 13 for Oregon (11-19, 4-15) in its first trip to Champaign.

NO. 13 VIRGINIA 75, WAKE FOREST 70

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thijs De Ridder scored 16 points and Virginia outlasted Wake Forest to secure the No. 2 seed and a double-bye in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Jacari White added 14 points and Johann Grunloh had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as the Cavaliers (26-4, 14-3) beat the Demon Deacons for the 14th time in the last 16 meetings.

Coming off a humbling loss at No. 1 Duke in which they missed 28 of 35 3-point attempts, the Cavaliers struggled again from long range. Virginia missed its first eight 3-point attempts and went 3 for 17 from beyond the arc in the opening half.

The Cavaliers were better after halftime and finished 10 of 32 from deep, including a 3 by Malik Thomas that made it 71-62 with 1:23 left. Thomas finished with 11 points.

Mekhi Mason scored 26 points and Juke Harris had 21 for the Demon Deacons (15-15, 6-11), who kept the outcome in doubt until the final seconds. Wake Forest got within 73-70 with 6.1 seconds to play, but Virginia’s Dallin Hall made two free throws with 5.2 seconds left to seal it.

ARIZONA STATE 70, NO. 14 KANSAS 60

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Moe Odum scored 23 points, Massamba Diop added 19 and Arizona State pulled away late to beat Kansas in what could be Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley’s final home game.

Hurley is the final year of his contract and the administration hasn’t given any indications it will be extended amid a fourth mediocre season in the past five years.

The Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) did all they could to send their coach off with a win in a physical, emotional game that included the ejection of Kansas coach Bill Self and one of his assistants.

Arizona State jumped on Kansas early, withstood a big run and made the key plays down the stretch to beat the Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6) for the third time in the Hurley era, with the others 2018 and ’19.

Darryn Peterson scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as the Jayhawks twice rallied from double-digit deficits. Kansas went on a 17-1 run to cut a 20-point halftime deficit to four and trimmed a 12-point deficit to two with four minutes left.

GEORGIA 98 NO. 16 ALABAMA 88

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kanon Catchings scored a career-high 32 points and Georgia ended Alabama’s eight-game winning streak with a victory.

Catchings ignited the Bulldogs (21-9, 9-8 Southeastern Conference) with 20 points before halftime, leading their fourth win in five games. He was 7 of 13 from 3-point range and delivered a signature highlight with a behind-the-back pass to Somto Cyril for a thunderous slam.

Heading into its final home game of the season, Georgia had likely done enough to clinch its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. But tacking a sixth Quad 1 win onto the resume surely sealed a berth in the 68-team field.

The Bulldogs also reached the most regular-season victories since the 2001-02 team went 21-8 under Jim Harrick.

The Crimson Tide (22-8, 12-5) wasted a chance to bolster its seeding for the tournament, despite a spirited back-and-forth down the stretch as the teams traded 3 after 3. Labaron Philon Jr. led Alabama with 26 points.

NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 67, CLEMSON 63

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luka Bogavac hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-best 20 points as North Carolina beat Clemson and set a program record by going 18-0 at home.

Henri Veesaar scored 13 points before fouling out in the final minute and Jarin Stevenson had nine points and 10 rebounds as the Tar Heels (24-6, 12-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their fourth straight game heading into a weekend rematch with No. 1 Duke.

North Carolina’s unbeaten run at home was its first in nine years.

RJ Godfrey scored a career-high 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting for Clemson (21-9, 11-6). Godfrey’s only point in the final 8½ minutes came on a free throw with 1:25 remaining that cut the deficit to 61-59. Carter Welling added 13 points.

NO. 18 ST. JOHN”S 72, GEORGETOWN 69

NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor scored 23 points, Joson Sanon added 15 off the bench — all after halftime — and St. John’s rallied from 12 down in the second half to beat skidding Georgetown.

With a gritty comeback on Senior Night at Madison Square Garden, the Red Storm (24-6, 17-2 Big East) tied No. 4 UConn atop the conference standings with one regular-season game remaining. A victory Friday night at Hudson River rival Seton Hall would give the Johnnies at least a share of their second consecutive Big East regular-season championship following a 32-year drought.

The only time they’ve won back-to-back league crowns was 1985 and ’86.

Dylan Darling had 12 points for St. John’s, which has won 15 of 16 overall and 11 straight meetings with Georgetown — the longest streak for either school in a series that dates to 1909.

NO. 19 MIAMI (OHIO) 74, TOLEDO 72

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Pete Suder scored 19 points, Antowne Woolfolk added 14 and Miami (Ohio) closed within a victory of a perfect regular season with a win over Toledo that extended the RedHawks’ season-opening winning streak to 30 games.

The RedHawks (17-0 Mid-American Conference) remain the only undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball. Miami extended the best start in program history and added to its school record for wins in a season. Miami also boasts the best start and longest win streak in MAC annals.

Brant Byers added 13 points and Luke Skaljac chipped in 12 for the RedHawks, who extended their home winning streak to 31- games in front of a sellout crowd of 10,640 at Millett Hall. That home mark matches Duke for the longest in the nation.

Leroy Blyden Jr. led Toledo (16-4, 10-7) with 21 points and Sonny Wilson added 13.

NO. 23 TENNESSEE 78, SOUTH CAROLINA 59

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — J.P. Estrella scored 22 points, Felix Okpara added 20 and Tennessee rolled past South Carolina to stop a two-game skid.

The Volunteers (21-9, 11-6 Southeastern Conference) were a force inside, even without injured starter and second-leading scorer Nate Ament, a 6-foot-10 freshman.

Tennessee shook off Ament’s absence with post players Estrella and Okpara dismantling South Carolina’s defense with dunks and layups.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, the Vols’ leading scorer at 18.7 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. But he had a career-high 12 assists as he regularly found Estrella and Okpara close to the basket.

The Vols held a 56-18 scoring edge in the paint as Estrella and Okpara combined to make 20 of 27 shots.

Meechie Johnson, who was honored on senior night, scored 20 points to lead the Gamecocks (12-18, 3-14), who’ve lost 10 of 11.

NO. 24 VANDERBILT 89, MISSISSIPPI 86, OT

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored 34 points, including 10 of Vanderbilt’s 13 in overtime, and the Commodores beat Mississippi.

Vanderbilt (23-7, 10-7 SEC) never trailed in overtime, with Tanner’s steal leading to a three-point play that snapped a 74-all tie. Tanner had another three-point play in the extra period and finished it off for Vanderbilt with two free throws with 16 seconds remaining.

Tanner finished 11 of 19 from the field and added seven assists, five rebounds and five steals. Duke Miles and AK Okereke added 16 points apiece for the Commodores, who moved into a four-way tie for fifth place in the SEC.

Freshman Patton Pinkins led Mississippi (12-18, 4-13) with 16 points but missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it with two seconds remaining in overtime. AJ Storr and Ilia Kamerdine scored 14 points apiece and Malik Dia added 11.

