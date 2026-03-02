Wyoming hosts Nevada after Weems’ 30-point performance

Nevada Wolf Pack (19-10, 11-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (16-13, 7-11 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (19-10, 11-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (16-13, 7-11 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits Wyoming after Vaughn Weems scored 30 points in Nevada’s 85-83 overtime loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Cowboys are 13-4 on their home court. Wyoming ranks seventh in the MWC in team defense, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 11-7 in MWC play. Nevada is seventh in the MWC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 8.9.

Wyoming’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 76.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 72.8 Wyoming allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Nevada won the last matchup 92-83 on Jan. 11. Corey Camper Jr. scored 31 points to help lead the Wolf Pack to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Cowboys. Damarion Dennis is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Camper is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

