Wofford Terriers play in SoCon Tournament against the Samford Bulldogs

Samford Bulldogs (13-18, 6-8 SoCon) vs. Wofford Terriers (16-12, 10-4 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on Samford in the SoCon Tournament.

The Terriers have gone 10-4 against SoCon opponents, with a 6-8 record in non-conference play. Wofford is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs’ record in SoCon play is 6-8. Samford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 11.5 assists per game led by Sierra Godbolt averaging 3.0.

Wofford is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 60.0 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 60.9 Wofford allows to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Wofford won the last matchup 52-44 on Feb. 21. Maddie Heiss scored 17 to help lead Wofford to the victory, and Briana Rivera scored 14 points for Samford.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Mundy averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Queen Ikhiuwu is averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kaylee Yarbrough is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rivera is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 62.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

