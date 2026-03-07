Wofford plays in SoCon Tournament against the UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-18, 10-9 SoCon) vs. Wofford Terriers (19-12, 11-7 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-18, 10-9 SoCon) vs. Wofford Terriers (19-12, 11-7 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays in the SoCon Tournament against UNC Greensboro.

The Terriers’ record in SoCon games is 11-7, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Wofford averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 10-9 against SoCon teams. UNC Greensboro allows 80.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Wofford is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.2% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 78.8 points per game, 1.6 more than the 77.2 Wofford gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UNC Greensboro won 99-89 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Justin Neely led UNC Greensboro with 29 points, and Nils Machowski led Wofford with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahmare Holmes is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Machowski is averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Neely is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

