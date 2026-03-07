Western Illinois Leathernecks and Lindenwood (MO) Lions meet in OVC Championship

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (24-7, 17-4 OVC) vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks (25-5, 17-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (24-7, 17-4 OVC) vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks (25-5, 17-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois and Lindenwood (MO) meet in the OVC Championship.

The Leathernecks’ record in OVC play is 17-4, and their record is 8-1 in non-conference games. Western Illinois is 20-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 17-4 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Western Illinois makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Lindenwood (MO) has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Lindenwood (MO) scores 13.5 more points per game (73.4) than Western Illinois allows to opponents (59.9).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Lindenwood (MO) won 50-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Brooke Coffey led Lindenwood (MO) with 15 points, and Mia Nicastro led Western Illinois with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addi Brownfield averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Nicastro is averaging 24.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.2 points and 3.2 assists. Aleshia Jones is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

